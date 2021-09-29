Did You Know the Nintendo Switch Has Bluetooth? Here's How You Can Connect Your Devices

There are few modern gaming consoles quite like the Nintendo Switch . With both portable and stationary gaming functionality, there are practically no places where a Switch can't be played. Recently, however, the Switch just got a shiny new expansion to its Bluetooth functionality.

Perhaps one of the most useful and most notable updates comes in the form of expanded options that you can turn on for Bluetooth audio.

A system update was released for the console on Sept 14. 2021. The update included several added functions for faster downloads. The new system update will even allow users to prepare their Switch Docks for the upcoming OLED model .

Here's how you can turn on Bluetooth on the Nintendo Switch:

Source: Nintendo Switch

In the Settings menu, scroll all the way down until you find the "Bluetooth Audio" tab. Already, you should see a button that says "Pair Device." Press it, and it should start scanning for any nearby devices. As with any Bluetooth gadget, make sure it's on and able to be detected by the Switch before you try to connect. After a short while, the Switch should connect right to whatever audio device you need.

While the Nintendo Switch typically uses Bluetooth for its controllers, it can now work through several audio functions. The Switch can now connect to devices like your speakers or even wireless headphones. Players are now able to project the sound of their gameplay through their external speakers or play privately through their earbuds. That means no more having to dig out your old headphone jacks just to play some Zelda or WarioWare on your commute.

There are just a few limitations as of now. According to the update notes, only two compatible wireless controllers can be connected while using Bluetooth audio. Players also can't use Bluetooth audio while connected wirelessly to other nearby Switches. Depending on the device you use, there also may be some audio lag to keep in mind. It's reasonable to think that most decent Bluetooth speakers and headphones will work properly with the Switch, but it's important to keep in mind.