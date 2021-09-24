The First Real Trailer for 'Bayonetta 3' Wants to Give You Everything You Want

During the Sept. 23 Nintendo Direct conference, there were several announcements concerning remasters, DLC , and even a date for the final character reveal for Super Smash Bros. However, the conference signed off with one of its most surprising announcements yet: a gameplay reveal trailer for the highly-anticipated Bayonetta 3 . In short, it features everything fans have been waiting for.

Bayonetta 3 was a marquee announcement among the many exclusive Switch titles showcased during today's Direct. Other featured titles include Splatoon 3 and an all-new Kirby game .

Bayonetta 3 was first announced back in 2017 during the Game Awards as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The original teaser showed off the titular character as she appears in the first game, albeit being beaten and defeated by an unknown and ghostly enemy, who disappears in a puff of smoke before the sequel itself is given a number. The teaser showed nothing more, other than the fact that the game was currently in development by then.

So... when is the release date for "Bayonetta 3"?

Interestingly enough, the developers at PlatinumGames were oddly vague about the game's progress ever since the initial announcement. Hideki Kamiya, director of the first Bayonetta, often gave very brief update notes on how the game was coming along. Despite this, the team was still eager to reveal more footage of the game outside of its first teaser. "It's not really our position to say but ... it's January [of 2021]. We've got to have something come out, right?" Kamiya told VGC.

Article continues below advertisement

When pressed on the topic to provide any snippet of information, he continued keeping silent. "... my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won't it?" The team at PlatinumGames was clearly eager to say something about the game, despite keeping their lips sealed for almost four years (that's nearly as long as a Thanos snap). Fortunately enough, it was well worth the wait.

As of today, gamers have finally gotten their first look at the upcoming sequel. And there's a lot to unpack.

Article continues below advertisement

The four-minute trailer begins with the Japanese military fighting against supernatural creatures in a destroyed Shibuya. After being easily overpowered by the monsters, Bayonetta arrives on the scene sporting updated weapons and a new look reminiscent of her childhood appearance. "It seems I'm unfashionably late," she states as a cheeky reference to the studio's radio silence. "But I'm ready to give you everything you want."

Article continues below advertisement

The cinematic then sweeps seamlessly into gameplay, as Bayonetta takes on her strange new foes with a mix of gunplay, demonic fists, and over-the-top magic. The chaos, style, and climactic action then culminate into the game's official logo and a mysterious short-haired figure wielding a katana.