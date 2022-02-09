Watching the Nintendo Direct is the Best Way to Keep up With New Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular consoles on the market right now, officially outselling the Nintendo Wii and even surpassing other current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

On a semi-regular basis throughout the year, Nintendo will give a presentation known as the Nintendo Direct, where consumers can tune in for information on some of the company's biggest upcoming games and additions to the console. Here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct.