Watching the Nintendo Direct is the Best Way to Keep up With New Switch Games

Watching the Nintendo Direct is the Best Way to Keep up With New Switch GamesBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 9 2022, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular consoles on the market right now, officially outselling the Nintendo Wii and even surpassing other current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
On a semi-regular basis throughout the year, Nintendo will give a presentation known as the Nintendo Direct, where consumers can tune in for information on some of the company's biggest upcoming games and additions to the console. Here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct.
How to stream the upcoming Nintendo Direct.
Anyone can tune into the livestream Nintendo Direct presentations online, so long as you have an internet connection.
At the time of the presentation, all you have to do is tune into the stream from Nintendo's YouTube channel or Twitch page. There, you can watch the presentation live and chat with others who are also watching the stream at the same time.
These presentations typically only last about 40 minutes at most (unless otherwise stated by Nintendo before the stream), and the biggest announcements usually come at the end of the Direct. If you can't tune in at the start, be sure to log on before the end of it.
If you happen to miss the livestream, Nintendo always includes a roundup of some of the more important announcements under the News tab on your Nintendo Switch, so check there after the presentation for anything you might've missed.
When is the next Nintendo Direct?
Nintendo holds a few of these presentations every year to announce new content, and the first one for 2022 is planned to take place on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. EST. The company will likely talk about some of its big titles already slated for release this year, like the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
At this time, there is no other information on what may be announced at this upcoming presentation, though if you want to keep up to date on what releases are planned for the Nintendo Switch console in the new year, it would be a good idea to tune in.