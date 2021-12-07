These Were Some of the Best Titles for the Nintendo Switch in 2021

What would a roundup be without at least one cozy puzzler on it? Unpacking has you quite literally unpacking moving boxes and placing the items in a new environment, challenging players to organize the items as they go while creating a serene and cozy space. Pick up clues about the residents of the house as you unpack, though without timers or immediate goals to meet, this title is truly about creating a zen experience for the player.

Price: $19.99