'Metroid Dread' Will Mark a Clear Turning Point for the Metroid Franchise

Despite being dubbed "Metroid 5," Metroid Dread is actually a direct sequel to the 2002 GameBoy Advance game Metroid Fusion and brings about the end of the current ongoing Metroid arc (though Zero Mission was released in 2004 and is part of the current arc, its storyline takes place before the events of Metroid Fusion). Metroid Dread was announced during Nintendo's E3 presentation in June 2021 — a surprise announcement, as fans of the franchise are still waiting for Metroid Prime 4.

“So regarding the end of the Metroid saga and the five-part saga, the Metroid story until this point has dealt with Samus’ strange fate that’s been intertwined around this being called the Metroid,” Yoshio told IGN after the E3 presentation. “And until now that has been the focus of the series, but what [Metroid Dread] represents is a bit of a pause or kind of a new start to something else.”

After a many-year hiatus, players are curious as to what could possibly be next for Samus.