'New Pokémon Snap' Isn't Multiplayer, but Even if It Was, How Would That Work?

There are some things that many would say are always better to do with other people, like riding a banana boat, having a picnic, or playing video games.

Of course, that's not to discount the incredible number of single-player games that have completely shaped the future of the gaming industry and have challenged what a video game can be, like Shadow of the Colossus or Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, or Bioshock.

Pokémon Snap for N64 might not be considered as "important," but it's still a beloved single-player title.