Photographing Mew in 'Pokémon Snap' Was Tricky — Will It Be in 'New Pokémon Snap'?

By

Apr. 26 2021, Published 8:46 p.m. ET

The New Pokémon Snap is a title that players have long been asking for. As the cast of Pokémon has grown over the years, expanding across eight generations, longtime players have been hoping for an opportunity to photograph Pokémon again.

The new title is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on April 30, but ahead of the game's release, some have been pulling out their old consoles to replay the original Pokémon Snap. In the first iteration of this game, every player's main goal was to capture a photo of Mew in its natural habitat. But how do you get a good photo of Mew — and will the legendary Pokémon be in the new title?

Here's how to take a photo of Mew in 'Pokémon Snap.'

Mew is the only Pokémon on Rainbow Cloud, so players will have to capture photos of landmarks that look like Pokémon to unlock the stage. There is one landmark in each of the areas (except for Rainbow Cloud) to photograph. Once those images have been shown to Professor Oak, the player can continue to the area with Mew.

Before players can secure a good photo of Mew in Pokémon Snap, they need to move Mew's shield out of the way. This can be done in a variety of ways, though the best method seems to be by knocking it away using Pester Balls or apples. Once the shield is knocked away, players can take a photo of Mew, though getting one that will score a lot of points can be even more difficult.

Mew will typically run away from the player while they are attempting to take the photo. To get Mew into a position to ensure a good image, the player will have to throw more Pester Balls or apples at it. If a player can get a photo of Mew looking at the camera, it can easily score 10,000 points.

Will Mew be in 'New Pokémon Snap'?

The official list of Pokémon that will be available in the new game has not yet been released, so we cannot confirm if Mew will make a reappearance in New Pokémon Snap. That being said, the Pokémon Company has confirmed that there will be legendary Pokémon available to photograph in the new title, so it's possible Mew will make a reappearance.

Celebi, the mythical Pokémon that first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver, has already been teased in the trailer. With around 200 Pokémon available to photograph, fan favorites are bound to reappear, as well as some of the title's legendary and rare Pokémon.

Some are also hoping that Mewtwo will appear in New Pokémon Snap since it was surprisingly absent from the first. Again, that can't be confirmed at this time, but the chances are higher than before.

Considering the first game required players to coax the legendary Pokémon out before they could take photos of them, it's likely you'll have to do some maneuvering to secure a good photo in the new title. Since the game will feature new methods of bribing and coaxing the Pokémon, expect to get creative with it in New Pokémon Snap.

