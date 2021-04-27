The official list of Pokémon that will be available in the new game has not yet been released, so we cannot confirm if Mew will make a reappearance in New Pokémon Snap. That being said, the Pokémon Company has confirmed that there will be legendary Pokémon available to photograph in the new title, so it's possible Mew will make a reappearance.

Celebi, the mythical Pokémon that first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver, has already been teased in the trailer. With around 200 Pokémon available to photograph, fan favorites are bound to reappear, as well as some of the title's legendary and rare Pokémon.

Some are also hoping that Mewtwo will appear in New Pokémon Snap since it was surprisingly absent from the first. Again, that can't be confirmed at this time, but the chances are higher than before.