The Starter Pokémon for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Are Not From the Sinnoh Region

It's going to be a great next couple of years for Pokémon fans. Besides the new Pokémon Snap game coming out later this year, during a livestream The Pokémon Company announced it had a few more games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the coming year.

The company announced the long-awaited remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl coming to the Switch by late 2021, and the addition of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an entirely new title. What will be the starters in this game, and what else do we know?