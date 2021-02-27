The Starter Pokémon for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Are Not From the Sinnoh Region

The Starter Pokémon for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Are Not From the Sinnoh RegionBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 26 2021, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
It's going to be a great next couple of years for Pokémon fans. Besides the new Pokémon Snap game coming out later this year, during a livestream The Pokémon Company announced it had a few more games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the coming year.
The company announced the long-awaited remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl coming to the Switch by late 2021, and the addition of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an entirely new title. What will be the starters in this game, and what else do we know?
The Pokémon Company announces 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' for 2022.
The Pokémon Company announced in February there would be an entirely new Pokémon game added to the franchise in early 2022. The game, titled Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be the first open-world Pokémon title, taking place in a Sinnoh region that has yet to be tamed by trainers.
This means Pokémon run wild and in abundance in this game. To catch them, you won't need to battle each and every one, as is typical for previous installments. Instead, you'll be able to just throw Poké Balls at the Pokémon to collect them as they mill about the region.
Of course, there will still be areas where players need to battle to advance, though it won't be as common as some other titles.
As indicated in the name, Arceus will be the title's legendary Pokémon to battle, though The Pokémon Company released few details on this creature at the time of the presentation.
Since Arceus takes place long before the region's Pokémon have been tamed, many of the features and staples from previous games will also not be present. There will reportedly be more archaic Poké Balls (fastened from wood and zippers), and you'll be compiling the region's first Pokédex.
"By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide trainers with an immersive experience," the game's description reads, according to The Verge.
What are the starter Pokémon in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'?
In previous Pokémon games, the typical starter Pokémon options for Sinnoh region games are Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Players could pick between these three options when starting either Pokémon Diamond / Pearl or Pokémon Platinum.
But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the franchise's first open-world game, so of course things will be different in this title.
Instead of the classic Sinnoh region starters, there will be new options to start your Pokémon journey here.
The starter Pokémon options for Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott. Each of these Pokémon originates from regions outside of the Sinnoh region; Cyndaquil is from Johto, Rowlet is from Alola, and Oshawott is from Unova. This is likely because Arceus takes place before some of the previous Pokémon titles.
That being said, you'll still be able to find Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in the wild of the Sinnoh region in this game, so they won't be missed.