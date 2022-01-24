'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' May Not Have an Online Multiplayer Option

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' May Not Have an Online Multiplayer OptionBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 24 2022, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Across generations of the Pokémon franchise, trainers have had the ability to pit their teams that they've carefully trained and coordinated against other players, whether that be their friends or complete strangers. With some of the later Game Boy models, players could hook up their device to a friend's using a cord to battle and trade Pokémon. Since then, the internet has let players from all over the world connect with each other in each new iteration of the franchise.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is arguably one of the most unique mainstream Pokémon games to date, bringing about entirely new gameplay mechanics to the franchise. Will the the game also come with a multiplayer option so friends and foes can battle and trade, as they can in all of the other games? Pokémon Legends: Arceus is definitely going to be a title unlike any we've seen before from the Pokémon franchise. Here's what we know about the multiplayer options for the upcoming title.
Will 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' have a multiplayer mode? Details on it are limited.
At this time, the details of a multiplayer mode for Legends: Arceus are sparse — and some are wondering if there will even be a way to compete with other players in the new title.
For those who haven't watched the gameplay leaks for the game that are available, the upcoming title will implement a new way of battling and catching Pokémon that varies greatly from the turn-by-turn style of its predecessors.
When battling in the wild, Pokémon have the option to attack the trainer and also take more than one turn at a time (depending on the style of move used).
This, of course, will make battling with others online a bit harder. Because of this (and that Nintendo has not yet released details on the multiplayer mechanics), many believe that there just will not be a multiplayer option in Legends: Arceus — a first for the franchise in a while.
That being said, the listing for the game on Nintendo's website states that "up to 2 players" may play the title — suggesting there may be other ways for trainers to play with their friends.
It would make sense if Legends: Arceus doesn't feature the battle arenas of previous games, considering it takes place long before any of the other games. Trainers are creating the first-ever PokéDex as they explore the Hisui region, so it's possible battling others won't be an integral part of gameplay.
Will 'Pokémon Home' work with 'Legends: Arceus'?
While trainers may not be able to battle with other trainers in the new title, they will be able to add the Pokémon they catch on their journey to their existing Pokémon collection. Pokémon Home has acted as a cloud database for trainers to store their prized Pokémon and bring them seamlessly from one game to another. While Legends: Arceus won't have support for Pokémon Home upon launch, the developers have confirmed it will be added sometime in 2022.