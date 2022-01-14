Catch and Battle Pokémon Like Never Before in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

The newest installment in the long-running Pokémon games for Nintendo takes players back to a time before any of the previous games. In the Sinnoh region (before it was the Sinnoh region), players will build the first-ever PokéDex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

This upcoming game will reinvent many of the typical play styles trainers know and love. Here's how to catch and battle Pokémon in the new game.