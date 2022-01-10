Get These Exclusive In-Game Items by Pre-Ordering 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

It won't be long before Pokémon trainers will be able to get their hands on the newest game in the long-running franchise: Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming Nintendo Switch title takes players back to a time before many of the previous games were set, giving them an open-world experience unlike any other game in the franchise.

For those who have been eyeing the game for some time, there are pre-order bonuses that might make it worth your while to get it early.