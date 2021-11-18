All of the Pokémon Games Available on (and Coming to) the Nintendo Switch

All of the Pokémon Games Available on (and Coming to) the Nintendo SwitchBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 17 2021, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Now more than ever, there's no shortage of Pokémon games for trainers new and old to throw themselves into. While for many, the appeal of these games is the nostalgia factor, The Pokémon Company has not slowed down at putting out new titles for fans to enjoy. In fact, there are multiple Pokémon games currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
Here are all of the Pokémon games you can currently play on your Switch device (as well as some dropping very, very soon).
'Pokkén Tournament DX'
Price: $59.99
If you've ever felt like the turn-by-turn Pokémon battles in your typical Pokémon games aren't enough for you, then we definitely recommend checking out Pokkén Tournament DX. This title is if Smash Bros. was played only by different Pokémon. It has many multiplayer options to battle with friends and enough to keep solo players entertained as well.
'Pokémon Quest'
Price: Free
Taking place on Tumblecube Island, your favorite Pokémon now look like they're Minecraft characters. Take them on adventures and expeditions across the island in this simple and free-to-start title.
'Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu' and 'Eevee'
Price: $59.99
The titles that are often considered the "first" Pokémon games for the Switch, Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee, bring players back to the Kanto region explored in Pokémon Go. The title uses motion control sensors in the Joy-Cons to enhance your play experience and offers you the opportunity to bring over the Pokémon you've discovered in Pokémon Go.
'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX'
Price: $59.99
This dungeon crawler puts you in the shoes of a Pokémon as you try to uncover ways to make the world safer for you and other Pokémon while recruiting others for your journey.
'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield'
Price: $59.99
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield brought an entirely new generation of Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch, entering the Galar region as a new trainer. This is also the game that introduced Gigantamax Pokémon and moves in battle.
'Pokémon Café ReMix'
Price: Free
This touch-based puzzle game has you running your own café where you can bring in other Pokémon to help you. It's one of the only Pokémon titles for the Switch that utilizes its touch screen capabilities.
'New Pokémon Snap'
Price: $59.99
A remake of the original game for the N64 console, New Pokémon Snap lets you explore and photograph Pokémon in their original habitats. You'll help Professor Mirror explore various climates and regions in this game, trying to capture the best possible photos.
'Pokémon UNITE'
Price: Free
Pokémon UNITE is the new MOBA game in the Pokémon franchise that fans were less-than-thrilled about when it was announced. That being said, if MOBAs are your thing, this is a free-to-play title you can download today.
'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'
Price: $59.99
Release date: Nov. 19
Another remake for the Nintendo Switch, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring players back to the Shinnoh region where they can reexplore the DS classic with upgraded graphics and new experiences.
'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'
Price: $59.99
Release date: Jan. 28, 2022
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first fully free-roam Pokémon game in the franchise, bringing players back in time to the ancient Hisui region. Complete the region's first Pokédex and even uncover never-before-seen Pokémon.