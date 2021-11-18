Logo
Home > Gaming > Pokémon
'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'
Source: Nintendo

All of the Pokémon Games Available on (and Coming to) the Nintendo Switch

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Now more than ever, there's no shortage of Pokémon games for trainers new and old to throw themselves into. While for many, the appeal of these games is the nostalgia factor, The Pokémon Company has not slowed down at putting out new titles for fans to enjoy. In fact, there are multiple Pokémon games currently available for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are all of the Pokémon games you can currently play on your Switch device (as well as some dropping very, very soon).

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokkén Tournament DX'

'Pokkén Tournament DX'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

If you've ever felt like the turn-by-turn Pokémon battles in your typical Pokémon games aren't enough for you, then we definitely recommend checking out Pokkén Tournament DX. This title is if Smash Bros. was played only by different Pokémon. It has many multiplayer options to battle with friends and enough to keep solo players entertained as well.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Quest'

Source: The Pokémon Company

Price: Free

Taking place on Tumblecube Island, your favorite Pokémon now look like they're Minecraft characters. Take them on adventures and expeditions across the island in this simple and free-to-start title.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu' and 'Eevee'

'Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

The titles that are often considered the "first" Pokémon games for the Switch, Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee, bring players back to the Kanto region explored in Pokémon Go. The title uses motion control sensors in the Joy-Cons to enhance your play experience and offers you the opportunity to bring over the Pokémon you've discovered in Pokémon Go.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX'

'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

This dungeon crawler puts you in the shoes of a Pokémon as you try to uncover ways to make the world safer for you and other Pokémon while recruiting others for your journey.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield'

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield brought an entirely new generation of Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch, entering the Galar region as a new trainer. This is also the game that introduced Gigantamax Pokémon and moves in battle.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Café ReMix'

Source: Nintendo

Price: Free

This touch-based puzzle game has you running your own café where you can bring in other Pokémon to help you. It's one of the only Pokémon titles for the Switch that utilizes its touch screen capabilities.

Article continues below advertisement

'New Pokémon Snap'

'New Pokémon Snap'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

A remake of the original game for the N64 console, New Pokémon Snap lets you explore and photograph Pokémon in their original habitats. You'll help Professor Mirror explore various climates and regions in this game, trying to capture the best possible photos.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon UNITE'

Source: Nintendo

Price: Free

Pokémon UNITE is the new MOBA game in the Pokémon franchise that fans were less-than-thrilled about when it was announced. That being said, if MOBAs are your thing, this is a free-to-play title you can download today.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'

'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl'
Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Release date: Nov. 19

Another remake for the Nintendo Switch, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring players back to the Shinnoh region where they can reexplore the DS classic with upgraded graphics and new experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Source: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Release date: Jan. 28, 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first fully free-roam Pokémon game in the franchise, bringing players back in time to the ancient Hisui region. Complete the region's first Pokédex and even uncover never-before-seen Pokémon.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Biggest Difference Between 'Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Is the Exclusive Pokémon

These Are Just *Some* of the Exciting Nintendo Switch Games Teased at E3

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Will Introduce Noble Pokémon to Your Pokédex

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.