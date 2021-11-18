All of the Pokémon Games Available on (and Coming to) the Nintendo Switch

Now more than ever, there's no shortage of Pokémon games for trainers new and old to throw themselves into. While for many, the appeal of these games is the nostalgia factor, The Pokémon Company has not slowed down at putting out new titles for fans to enjoy. In fact, there are multiple Pokémon games currently available for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are all of the Pokémon games you can currently play on your Switch device (as well as some dropping very, very soon).