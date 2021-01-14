New 'Pokémon Snap' Coming to Switch for a Dose of Nostalgia

As players travel about the Lental islands, they'll help Professor Mirror and his assistant, Rita, collect data about the Pokémon in the region.

The gameplay is extremely similar to the original Pokémon Snap game, where points will be earned based on the quality of they've taken as they continuously expand their Pokémdex.

New Pokémon Snap is confirmed to be released on April 30, 2021. If you plan to pick it up, keep an eye out for Illumina, a Lental region phenomenon introduced in the title.