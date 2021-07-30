Two New Pokémon Have Already Been Confirmed for 'Pokémon Unite'By Sara Belcher
Jul. 29 2021, Published 11:00 p.m. ET
It hasn't been long since Pokémon Unite launched for the Nintendo Switch, but the game's developers are already expanding the roster of Pokémon you can choose from to battle for your team. This online Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) is a free-to-play title in the Pokémon franchise, and a game The Pokémon Company was hoping would bring people together for some collaborative multiplayer action (though fans were less-than-thrilled about its announcement).
Mobile players will have to continue to wait just a bit longer before they can battle their friends, but Switch players are already competing against each other. For those who have been enjoying the new game, the developers have already added new characters to the title. Here are the new Pokémon being added to the game and what you need to know about them.
Two new Pokémon have already been announced for 'Pokémon Unite.'
Despite just being released, The Pokémon Company is wasting no time rolling out new characters for its players to pick from. Players knew the game would have limited offerings upon launch, but two new Pokémon are already confirmed to be joining your game very soon.
Both Blastoise (the final evolution of Bulbasaur) and Gardevoir (the final evolution of Ralts) will be joining the game very soon.
These two new players aren't surprising additions for fans. Anyone who played the beta version of the title had the opportunity to test Gardevoir's moveset before the game officially rolled out. Both Pokémon's tweaked characters will be regular players very soon.
The official Pokémon Unite Twitter account confirmed Gardevoir would enter battle starting July 28, while there is no confirmed release date for Blastoise at this time.
Do you need a Nintendo Online subscription to play 'Pokémon Unite'?
Typically, most Nintendo Switch games with an online multiplayer component require a Nintendo Online membership to connect with others. The subscription is a reasonable price, costing $19.99 a year for one player or $34.99 a year for a family subscription (holding up to eight players). Popular games for the Nintendo Switch, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8, require an online membership to play with friends.
That being said, Pokémon Unite does not require a Nintendo Online membership to play with others, as it's a MOBA. Similar games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, also don't need an online subscription to be played, making them all entirely free-to-play titles.
These games often make a profit from microtransactions available for purchase in-game. Pokémon Unite features three different currencies in-game to purchase: Aeos Gems, Aeos Tickets, and Holowear Tickets.
While these in-game currencies will, of course, benefit you in certain ways if you choose to use them, they're not structured so that you need them to win battles. Mostly, Aeos Gems, Aeos Tickets, and Holowear Tickets are used to purchase cosmetic items to customize your team's appearance, making for a much more accessible playing experience across the board.
The game is still new, so it's possible the microtransaction offerings will expand in the future.