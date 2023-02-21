Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: The Pokémon Company The Next Pokémon Presents Is Around the Corner — When Does It Start? By Anthony Jones Feb. 21 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Hosted by The Pokémon Company, the Pokémon Presents game showcases are not dissimilar from a Nintendo Direct, where fans of the critter-collecting franchise can celebrate its games. During a previous showing on August 3, new details of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet made headlines alongside fresh updates for Pokémon GO and other games.

It's quite a celebratory event for Pokémon players worldwide to see what's getting cooked up behind the scenes. Knowing that, it's clear why fans always want to know when the next Pokémon Presents will happen so they can organize their schedule and get hyped up with others during the showcase. Speaking of, the next one is right around the corner. Here's when it starts.

Source: The Pokémon Company

When is the next Pokémon Presents showcase?

On Twitter, The Pokémon Company announced the date for the first Pokémon Presents of 2023 — making it the first showcase since the one in August 2022. According to the announcement page on The Pokémon Company website, fans can watch the presentation on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on Feb. 27 at 6:00 a.m. PST. The company aims to debut the latest updates and news from the world of Pokémon. In the tweet, it was stated the presentation should run "for about 20 minutes."

Fans responded to the news by speculating what exciting details and surprises could get unveiled throughout the stream. Although, most conversations seem to rally around whether a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon might get revealed during Pokémon Presents 2023. These assumptions are hopeful, but there was reportedly a leak before the announcement that may suggest a new game is in the making.

Pokémon Presents leaks suggest 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon' is in the works.

On Feb. 15, @BrybryPokebip on Twitter sighted the words "Spike Chunsoft," a video game studio that developed Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, hidden in the Pokémon Together website code. Aside from their screenshot, the fan also shared a link so fans could verify the leak themselves.

This inkling of The Pokémon Company and Spike Chunsoft collaborating once again has spurred rumors that a new Mystery Dungeon could be in the works or that several past games would finally receive touched-up ports for the Nintendo Switch. "Rumor is there's another Pokemon Mystery Dungeon coming," said one user on Reddit. "Though not sure if it's an Explorers remake or a new game altogether — the last non-remake only went up to Gen VI."