You Can Only Find Some Flabébé in Specific Regions in 'Pokémon GO' — Can It Be Shiny?

Outside of hunting for Shiny Pokémon, challenging a raid and powering up Pokémon with candy are some core activities keeping trainers glued to Pokémon GO. The mobile spin-off game is constantly rolling out events and announcing new opportunities for players to snag a rare Pokémon they wouldn't come across through normal means.

Pokémon GO also has specific unique Pokémon that will only appear based on location, such as Relicanth — making the hunt for these Pokémon quite a hassle if you're not traveling the world. This is the case for Flabébé, a Fairy-type Pokémon introduced during the 2022 Valentine's Day event, that you can only encounter within particular regions worldwide.

Additionally, Flabébé can pop up in various colors based on where you discover them. If you're curious about what colors Flabébé can appear as, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.

All the Flabébé colors and locations in 'Pokémon GO.'

Overall, there are five Flabébé colors that you can potentially encounter in Pokémon GO: Red Flabébé: Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa

Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa Orange Flabébé: Can be found everywhere as a rare encounter

Can be found everywhere as a rare encounter Yellow Flabébé: Americas

Americas Blue Flabébé: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific White Flabébé: Can be found everywhere as a rare encounter

Out of the five Flabébé colors, Developer Niantic has region-locked three (Yellow, Blue, and Red) to specific regions as listed above. In order to catch those particular colors, traveling will be necessary. If that's a tall order for you, try catching the White or Orange Flabébé, but be mindful that it'll take some time to find them as it usually is for rare Pokémon.

You could also scour forums to find someone looking to trade different colors of Flabébé or search up resources online for tracking down the various colors within their regions. Whatever you decide, it will likely take some time before you can fill out your PokéDex with every Flabébé version.

Can Flabébé be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?