You'll Need a Lot of XL Candy to Level Up Your Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

The mobile AR game Pokémon GO offers an interactive and creative way for players to catch Pokémon in the real world and is one of the franchise's most unique titles. The game includes a variety of items to enhance your Pokémon journey and help you become the best trainer — and many of these items are necessary if you want to become one of the best Pokémon GO players.

An update to the game in late 2020 introduced XL Candy as another way to level up your Pokémon, but how do you get it?