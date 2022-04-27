Your Guide to the Evolutions of Wurmple in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Apr. 27 2022, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Catching them all has always been the motivation of trainers in Pokémon GO — and with nine different evolutions of Pokémon to choose from (with more being added consistently), trainers have to grind to get them all.
When it comes to Wurmple, though, there are multiple different evolutions it can go through, meaning you'll have to evolve more than one to really catch them all. While you may find its evolutions in the wild, the only way to ensure you get them all is to evolve it.
Here's how to evolve Wurmple in 'Pokémon GO.'
There are two different evolution paths that Wurmple can take. It can either evolve into Silcoon, which then will evolve into Beautify, or it can evolve into Cascoon, which then evolves into Dustox.
In Pokémon GO, players can evolve all of their Pokémon through the use of candies. Each Pokémon is assigned a specific candy that can only be obtained when it's caught. The Pokémon's rarity will determine just how many candies are required for it to evolve.
Wurmple, thankfully, only requires 12 candies to evolve, meaning you only need to catch a few of them to evolve one. If you're looking to then evolve your Cascoon or Silcoon into the Pokémon's various third evolutions, you'll need 50 more candies to do so.
You will likely need to catch many of them if you want specific evolutions of it. It's also helpful to have these candies on hand, so you should not pass up the opportunity to catch one unless you have an obvious surplus of the candies.
Is there a trick for evolving Wurmple into either Silcoon or Cascoon?
Unfortunately, there are not any tricks available that will give you any control over how Wurmple evolves. Which evolution the Pokémon morphs into is entirely up to chance, similar to how players have no control over the evolution of Cherubi.
It's likely that if you're looking to achieve both evolutions of the Pokémon you'll have to catch multiple Wurmples and evolve them. It will likely take more than one try for each, so don't pass up on the opportunity to catch a Wurmple when you can.