Catching every Pokémon available in Pokémon GO is quite a feat, but there are some dedicated trainers who are determined to catch as many as they can. Though, it also helps that the popular Niantic game has a few challenges up its sleeve to encourage players to hunt for Pokémon they may not have had much luck finding.

Players have recently been struggling to find a Gloom in 'Pokémon GO' — so how do you catch Gloom in the game?