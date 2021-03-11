You're Lucky if You Captured One of These Five Super Rare Pokémon in 'Pokémon Go'

The greatest games are usually marked by their ability to offer up a distinctly addictive experience that players enjoy engaging in time and again. In a title like Halo, it's those few seconds of contact when you come across another player and try to outwit them by making split second decisions to come out victorious. With Pokémon Go , it's capturing the rarest of monsters, and 2021's got some rare ones.

So, what are the rarest Pokémon in 'Pokémon Go' for 2021?

Sure, there are other aspects of the Pokémon games that fans enjoy, maybe they like the turn-based battle systems, or exploring the world map and evolving their monsters. However, engaging in random battles with them and seeing a brand new creature you've never encountered before always brings a very exciting thrill.

A lot of whether or not you'll catch these creatures depends on the equipment that you have, too. Will you be able to weaken it enough to make it possible to capture? Or will you hurt the monster to the point where you completely deplete its HP, rendering your attempts at capturing it fruitless? Well, here's hoping that doesn't happen if and when you come across these "ultra rare" Pokémon.

Source: PokÉmon Go

If you're trying to catch an uber-rare Pokémon in 2021, these are some of the toughest to get: Axew

Unown

Chimecho

Tirtouga

Archen (The above monsters aren't tied to a single region either. DualShockers reported that these monsters are extremely difficult to find in their respective areas, and all of the Pokémon mentioned in this article are based on an aggregate of their experiences.)

And the ones listed below are rare in their own right, but they are more commonly stumbled upon than the five listed above: Larvitar

Nincada

Feebas

Bagon

Dratini

Gible (Can also get through a research breakthrough)

Sewaddle

Emolga

Karrablast

Shelmet

Elgyem

Cryogonal (Easier to find when it's snowing)

Vanillite (Easier to find when it's snowing)

Scrafty

Litwick

Stunfisk

Golett

Deino

Then there are Pokémon that are only endemic to specific regions in the world, and there's no way to get them unless you physically go to that location, which may prove to be very difficult, you know, on account of COVID-19 and all: Heracross (Southern U.S. and South America )

Corsola (Near the equator)

Torkoal (Southern Asian countries)

Tropius (Africa, Southern Spain)

Relicanth (New Zealand)

Pachirisu (Alaska, Canada, Russia)

Mime Jr. (Europe)

Chatot (Southern Hemisphere)

Carnivine (Florida and South Carolina)

Pansage (Asia Pacific)

Pansear (Europe, Africa, India, Middle East)

Panpour (North and South America)

Throh (North America, South America, Africa)

Sawk (Europe, Asia, Middle East, Australasia)

Maractus (Southern U.S. and South America)

Sigilyph (Albania, Egypt, Greece, Israel)

Bouffalant (NYC and surrounding areas)

Klefki (Mainly France but found in other areas of Europe surrounding France)

Then there are Pokémon that were once restricted to single regions, but are now found in multiple parts of the world: Tauros (Predominantly North America)

Mr. Mime (Predominantly Europe)

Farfetch’d (Predominantly Asia)

Kangaskhan (Predominantly Australia)

Uxie, Azelf, Mesprit

Heatmor and Durant