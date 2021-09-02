Look for These Pokémon If You Want to Capture a Ditto This Month

Catching Pokémon and winning gym matches is the goal in the popular AR game Pokémon GO, but some of the Pokémon in the game are harder to secure than others. One of the most elusive Pokémon in the game is Ditto, who has the ability to disguise itself as other Pokémon.

A Ditto can be a powerful ally to have on your team in a battle, as it will transform into the Pokémon you're battling against, copying its same moves while keeping its own CP and stats.