Look for These Pokémon If You Want to Capture a Ditto This Month

Look for These Pokémon If You Want to Capture a Ditto This MonthBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 2 2021, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Catching Pokémon and winning gym matches is the goal in the popular AR game Pokémon GO, but some of the Pokémon in the game are harder to secure than others. One of the most elusive Pokémon in the game is Ditto, who has the ability to disguise itself as other Pokémon.
A Ditto can be a powerful ally to have on your team in a battle, as it will transform into the Pokémon you're battling against, copying its same moves while keeping its own CP and stats.
If you have a particularly strong Ditto on your team, it can easily be an asset in battle, so you'll want one for your team. Here's what you need to know about capturing this tricky Pokémon for September 2021.
How to catch a Ditto — Plus: What Pokémon Ditto is disguised as September 2021.
Catching a Ditto in the wild is a bit tricky, because it will disguise itself as other Pokémon and not reveal its true form until after its been caught. This means your chances of catching one in the wild are a bit slim, as they already don't spawn frequently.
That being said, there are certain quests and challenges you can complete that will reward you with a Ditto; for September, the Research Breakthrough and the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research quests will reward you with one.
If you want to try your hand at finding one in the wild, though, there are eight different Pokémon that Ditto is disguising itself as this month. You'll want to look for a Gastly, Drowzee, Remoraid, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Dwebble, or a Foongus.
Of course, not every one of these Pokémon you find in the wild will be a Ditto in disguise — you'll have to capture them to see if you can find one, and it'll likely take multiple tries before you do. But if you're determined to be a Pokémon master, you'll persevere.
How to catch a Shiny Ditto in 'Pokémon GO.'
Originally introduced during the Tour: Kanto event, a Shiny Ditto is a bit trickier to capture than a regular Ditto in the wild. Similar to the regular Ditto, you'll be able to be rewarded with one during the September Research Breakthrough and the Kanto Special Research quests this month, so you'll have more than one opportunity to bag this tricky Pokémon.
Unfortunately, if you're looking to capture one on your own, it's a bit trickier. The Shiny Ditto will be disguised as all of the same Pokémon as the regular Ditto this month, but don't be fooled into thinking that all you'll need to do is capture a shiny version of those Pokémon.
All Shiny Gastly, Drowzee, Remoraid, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Dwebble, and Foongus Pokémon will not be a Shiny Ditto in disguise, so as not to ruin an opportunity for trainers to capture the shiny version of any of those Pokémon.
Instead, you'll have to continue to catch regular versions of those Pokémon, and it's possible one of them will be a Shiny Ditto. Again, there is no way to determine if the Pokémon is actually a Ditto until you capture it.