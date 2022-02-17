Watch for Another Opportunity to Get Mewtwo in 'Pokémon GO'

In any Pokémon game, if you're not playing to catch them all, are you even playing? The AR mobile game Pokémon GO brings all types of Pokémon into the real world, encouraging players to go outside to hunt down some of their favorites from the games' different generations.

Since there are more than half a dozen generations of Pokémon to pull from, Pokémon GO has been able to cycle through some of the franchise's biggest names, featuring starters and Legendaries alike.