Inkay Might Be One of the Strangest Pokémon to Evolve, Including in 'Pokémon Go'

Like any given Pokémon game, you can evolve certain species of Pokémon into bigger and stronger forms. The same goes for Pokémon Go, but the process is slightly different than in the traditional games.

Whenever you catch a species of Pokémon, you'll receive Candy for that specific Pokémon. That Candy is super important, since you'll need a specific amount of that type to evolve a Pokémon. Sometimes, certain Pokémon will require certain in-game items or will need to complete a task in order to evolve.