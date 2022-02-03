Wood Is a Scarce Resource in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Unfortunately, each biome only has one location where wood will spawn, making it a scarce resource to gather. That being said, every time you enter the biome, a new piece of wood spawns, meaning you can leave and reenter a biome as many times as you'd please to get however much wood you need (even if it may seem like a tedious process).

Wood will typically spawn underneath or near trees, so as you're scouting out the land pay close attention to the ground around the trees.