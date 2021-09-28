'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Will Introduce Noble Pokémon to Your Pokédex

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Will Introduce Noble Pokémon to Your PokédexBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 28 2021, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Since the Pokémon Company announced its first open-world Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, longtime fans have been wondering what new monsters will be added to the ever-expanding Pokédex. The game takes place in the Sinnoh region before any of the previous titles.
Players will take one of three familiar starting Pokémon on this journey and meet some new characters along the way — including these never-before-seen Pokémon.
Noble Pokémon will be introduced in 'Legends: Arceus.'
Like most new Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will bring to the table new and never-before-seen Pokémon for players to battle and potentially capture. The upcoming open-world title will actually feature an entirely new type of Pokémon: Noble Pokémon.
The official description for these new creatures says they seem "to hold power not held by regular Pokémon." These Pokémon also apparently have wardens, who are people assigned to care for them and ensure they're not disturbed.
So far, only one Noble Pokémon has been revealed in one of the newest trailers for the upcoming title.
Kleavor, a bug and rock-type Axe Pokémon, is one of these new Noble Pokémon you'll face off against in battle. An evolution of Scyther, this Pokémon is labeled the "Lord of the Woods," suggesting there are different Noble Pokémon for different areas of the early Sinnoh region.
The trailer depicts a new battle style specifically for these monsters, suggesting it'll be a bit more complicated than the average turn-by-turn battle style longtime players are used to. You'll battle these Pokémon as you would in most titles, dodging blows and adding Pokémon to your team to assist you as you battle.
At this time, it's not clear just how many new Noble Pokémon will be in Legends: Arceus, though you can expect more than just Kleavor in the final title.
Trainers will be able to ride some of the other new Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus.'
While we don't have any details on other Noble Pokémon, a trailer for the upcoming game also revealed that players will be able to ride some of the new Pokémon.
One of these Pokémon is Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler exclusive to the Hisui region. Standing at almost six feet tall, this Big Horn Pokémon will allow competent trainers to ride it across the landscape in Legends: Arceus.
Water and ghost-type Pokémon Basculegion is another addition to this new region, only evolving when a Basculin "is possessed by the souls of other Basculin from its school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream." This very angsty Pokémon will also allow trainers to ride it through the waters once they reach a certain skill level.
There are also different variations of previously discovered Pokémon, such as the Braviary, that players will also meet in this new game.
While riding Pokémon isn't a new concept, the creatures who will grant you wind, water, and land access are new additions to the Pokédex, exclusive to this new title.
You'll be able to get your hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus when it drops on Jan. 28, 2022.