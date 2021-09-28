'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Will Introduce Noble Pokémon to Your Pokédex

Players will take one of three familiar starting Pokémon on this journey and meet some new characters along the way — including these never-before-seen Pokémon.

Since the Pokémon Company announced its first open-world Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus , longtime fans have been wondering what new monsters will be added to the ever-expanding Pokédex. The game takes place in the Sinnoh region before any of the previous titles.

Noble Pokémon will be introduced in 'Legends: Arceus.'

Like most new Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will bring to the table new and never-before-seen Pokémon for players to battle and potentially capture. The upcoming open-world title will actually feature an entirely new type of Pokémon: Noble Pokémon. The official description for these new creatures says they seem "to hold power not held by regular Pokémon." These Pokémon also apparently have wardens, who are people assigned to care for them and ensure they're not disturbed.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Article continues below advertisement

So far, only one Noble Pokémon has been revealed in one of the newest trailers for the upcoming title. Kleavor, a bug and rock-type Axe Pokémon, is one of these new Noble Pokémon you'll face off against in battle. An evolution of Scyther, this Pokémon is labeled the "Lord of the Woods," suggesting there are different Noble Pokémon for different areas of the early Sinnoh region.

The trailer depicts a new battle style specifically for these monsters, suggesting it'll be a bit more complicated than the average turn-by-turn battle style longtime players are used to. You'll battle these Pokémon as you would in most titles, dodging blows and adding Pokémon to your team to assist you as you battle. At this time, it's not clear just how many new Noble Pokémon will be in Legends: Arceus, though you can expect more than just Kleavor in the final title.