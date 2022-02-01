Shards Will Give You a Big Payout in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Shards are primarily found on the ground during Space-Time Distortions. While battling against the strong Pokémon that appear during these rifts in the map, you'll find these sparkling items on the ground. They appear in blue, green, or red — though you'll need all three of them eventually, so don't discriminate when picking them up.

Sometimes shards will also appear when you defeat Alpha Pokémon, though this is a much less reliable way to locate them.