Shards Will Give You a Big Payout in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'By Sara Belcher
Feb. 1 2022, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Throughout their journey in the newest Pokémon game, players will come across plenty of never-before-seen items and resources. While some of these are useful right away, others are not — but you won't want to empty your pockets of these unknown items. Shards are a new item that many won't recognize, but are very useful. What do you do with shards in Legends: Arceus? Here's a rundown.
What are shards and what do you do with them in 'Legends: Arceus'?
Shards are primarily found on the ground during Space-Time Distortions. While battling against the strong Pokémon that appear during these rifts in the map, you'll find these sparkling items on the ground. They appear in blue, green, or red — though you'll need all three of them eventually, so don't discriminate when picking them up.
Sometimes shards will also appear when you defeat Alpha Pokémon, though this is a much less reliable way to locate them.
When you're just starting your journey in the Hisui region, you won't find much use for them. Feel free to store them in your chest back at Jubilife Village for the time being, as they won't be good for crafting until you've made decent progress in-game.
Eventually, Anvin will offer to sell you a recipe for Star Pieces for the (very steep) price of 10,000 Pokédollars. While this may seem like too much money for one recipe, trust us — it pays off.
Star Pieces are really the only item you can craft out of shards, and they bring a big return. You'll need three red shards, three blue shards, three green shards, and one bag of stardust to craft a Star Piece, which can then be sold for 5,000 Pokédollars.
Stardust can also be found in the Space-Time Distortions, or as a reward for completing requests from villagers. It's an easier item to collect than the shards are, so you should be stocked up by the time you get the Star Piece recipe.
What are Space-Time Distortions and how do you enter them?
At the beginning of Legends: Arceus, you fall from the sky after talking with a godlike being — so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Space-Time Distortions are a key part of the title's gameplay.
These rifts appear after you've leveled up in rank with the Galaxy Team. As you're traversing the Hisui region, you'll occasionally be notified of a Space-Time Distortion forming. You'll then want to open your map, look for its location, and quickly make your way to it.
Trainers only have about 5 minutes to reach the Space-Time Distortion, and they have even less time once inside.
Here, you'll find a cluster of very powerful (and very aggressive) Pokémon that you can battle and potentially capture. Shiny versions will appear here too. This is the only place you can catch certain Pokémon in the wild, like Porygon, Magnemite, and many of the Eevee evolutions.
To enter one, just walk into the dome-shaped clouds at the location marked on the map and you're in.