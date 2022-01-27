Here Are Some Tips for Shiny Hunting in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

The newest Pokémon game, Legends: Arceus, is set to drop on Jan. 28 for the Nintendo Switch. Despite the game taking place long before any of its predecessors, trainers will also be able to go Shiny hunting in the upcoming title.

In fact, there are a few options that make Shiny hunting even easier in Legends: Arceus. Here's what you need to know to catch the Shiny Pokémon in the new game.