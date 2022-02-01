You'll Need to Max Out Your Friendship Levels to Evolve Some Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus'

The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus employs many new features and tactics than previous Pokémon games have. The title is the closest experience to an open-world adventure that fans of the franchise have ever had. Battling and capturing Pokémon is different in the new title, and evolving your Pokémon also requires some extra steps.

For certain Pokémon, your friendship level with them is crucial when you want them to evolve. But how do you check your friendship with a Pokémon — and how do you increase it?