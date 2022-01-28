How to Get All of the Eevee Evolutions in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Trainers across the world have already started diving into the unique new Pokémon title Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. This game takes longtime players back before any of the previous games, building the first-known PokéDex and studying the local creatures.

While much of the game's PokéDex features Pokémon from previous generations of games, trainers will be happy to know that Eevee and all eight of its evolutions are available in-game. Here's what you need to know to catch and Eevee and evolve it.