How to Get All of the Eeveelutions in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Jun. 8 2021, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Thanks to the recent addition of Sylveon to Pokémon GO, all trainers can now add every evolution of Eevee to their arsenal of Pokémon. While there have been different ways to achieve all of the Eeveelutions in different games, Pokémon GO has some pretty straightforward hacks to ensure you get the Eevee evolution you want.
Here's how to get Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon, Espeon, and all of the other Eeveelutions in the popular mobile AR game.
Here's how to evolve your Eevee to an Umbreon.
There are a couple of ways to guarantee that you'll achieve an Umbreon evolution with your Eevee. The first method is to name your Eevee "Tamao," ensuring that, when it evolves, it'll turn into Umbreon. There are nicknames for almost every evolution of Eevee to influence what form it'll evolve into, though this only works once for each evolution, meaning once you name one Eevee "Tamao," you will not guarantee another Umbreon with that name.
You can also guarantee an Umbreon evolution by making Eevee your buddy and walking with it for 10 kilometers. Doing so increases the likelihood that your Eevee will evolve into either Umbreon or Espeon. To ensure that your Eevee evolves to Umbreon, you'll want to make sure that it evolves at night instead of during the day. The Eevee will have to still be your buddy when it evolves or this trick won't work.
These are the only methods that will guarantee you an Umbreon. Otherwise, your Eevee will evolve to any of the other Eeveelutions at random. Umbreon may not be the strongest of the Eeveelutions, but if you're looking to "catch them all," this is the way to do it.
Here's how to achieve the other Eeveelutions.
The name trick works with almost every other evolution of Eevee, but like with Umbreon, it only works once. If you name your Eevee any of the following, it'll guarantee one evolution to the desired Pokémon:
- Rainer: Vaporeon
- Pyro: Flareon
- Sparky: Jolteon
- Sakura: Espeon
- Rea: Glaceon
- Linnea: Leafeon
- Kira: Sylveon
To achieve an Espeon evolution after using the name trick, you have to equip the Eevee as your buddy and walk 10 kilometers, ensuring it evolves during the day (instead of at night).
After using the name trick to achieve a Leafeon and a Glaceon, you can achieve these evolutions again by using certain Lures, which can be purchased at the store for 200 coins each. You'll need a Mossy Lure to evolve into Leafeon and a Glacial Lure for Glaceon.
To evolve your Eevee to Sylveon, you have to make it your buddy and earn 75 friendship hearts with it. This will take some time and isn't achieved in a day, like some of the other Eeveelutions can be.
If you're looking to evolve a Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon after you've used the name trick, unfortunately there isn't another way to guarantee the evolution. Luckily, these are the most common evolutions of Eevee, meaning you're likely to get them by chance often by evolving it naturally.