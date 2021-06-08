How to Get All of the Eeveelutions in 'Pokémon GO'

Thanks to the recent addition of Sylveon to Pokémon GO, all trainers can now add every evolution of Eevee to their arsenal of Pokémon. While there have been different ways to achieve all of the Eeveelutions in different games, Pokémon GO has some pretty straightforward hacks to ensure you get the Eevee evolution you want.

Here's how to get Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon, Espeon, and all of the other Eeveelutions in the popular mobile AR game.