Evolving Your Pokémon Looks a Bit Different in 'Legends: Arceus'By Sara Belcher
Jan. 28 2022, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
In all of the games before Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon have evolved automatically once they reach a certain level (though in some games players have a chance to stop the evolution from happening). In Legends: Arceus, though, there is no automatic evolution — instead, players have to choose to evolve the Pokémon themselves.
Because of this, there are some extra steps involved. Here's what you need to know to evolve your Pokémon in Legends: Arceus.
Here's how to evolve your Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus.'
Because there are additional steps to evolving your Pokémon, it's much easier to control the evolution process, meaning you can get certain evolutions like Umbreon or Espeon easier, since you can choose what time of day your Pokémon evolves.
Once your Pokémon is ready to evolve, the PokéBall symbol located next to their name in your bag will begin glowing. If you want to evolve your Pokémon as soon as it's able to, all you have to do is select the Pokémon and then press X to evolve it.
This will automatically begin the evolution process — but if you don't want to evolve the Pokémon (for whatever reason), you don't have to. You can choose to evolve the Pokémon whenever is most convenient to you.
There are different evolution triggers in 'Legends: Arceus.'
While evolutions are traditionally triggered based on the level of the Pokémon or if it is given a specific item to hold, there are a few Pokémon who now have different requirements.
Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter will now require a Linking Cord to evolve. Voltorb needs a Leaf Stone to become Electrode, Scyther needs a Black Augurite to evolve into Kleavor, and Sneasel needs a Razor Claw to evolve during the day into Sneasler.
Additionally, Ursaring will only evolve into Ursaluna when holding a Peat Block during a FUll Moon, and Nosepass needs a Thunder Stone to become Probopass.
There are also move-based and damage-based evolutions in Legends: Arceus. Qwuilfish will become Overqwil once it uses the Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times, and Stantler will only evolve into Wyrdeer once you use the Agile Style Psyshield Bash 20 times.
Lastly, you can evolve Basculin into Basculegion once it receives 294 in recoil damage (though it can't faint or the evolution won't happen).
While these extra steps may seem tedious to some, it provides more variety to the process than Pokémon players have seen in a long while.