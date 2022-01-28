Evolving Your Pokémon Looks a Bit Different in 'Legends: Arceus'

In all of the games before Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon have evolved automatically once they reach a certain level (though in some games players have a chance to stop the evolution from happening). In Legends: Arceus, though, there is no automatic evolution — instead, players have to choose to evolve the Pokémon themselves.

Because of this, there are some extra steps involved. Here's what you need to know to evolve your Pokémon in Legends: Arceus.