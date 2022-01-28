There Aren't Trade Evolutions in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' — But You Can Still Trade WIth Friends

The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is one of the most unique titles in the Pokémon franchise to date, veering from basics in how players battle, catch, and even evolve Pokémon. Unlike other titles in the lineup, Legends: Arceus also does not appear as though it will have an online multiplayer option — marking the first game in a long time to not allow players to battle their friends.

But can you trade Pokémon in Legends: Arceus? Here's how to swap Pokémon with your friends.