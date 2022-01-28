There Aren't Trade Evolutions in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' — But You Can Still Trade WIth Friends

There Aren't Trade Evolutions in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' — But You Can Still Trade WIth FriendsBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 28 2022, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is one of the most unique titles in the Pokémon franchise to date, veering from basics in how players battle, catch, and even evolve Pokémon. Unlike other titles in the lineup, Legends: Arceus also does not appear as though it will have an online multiplayer option — marking the first game in a long time to not allow players to battle their friends.
But can you trade Pokémon in Legends: Arceus? Here's how to swap Pokémon with your friends.
You'll have to make decent progress in 'Legends: Arceus' before you can trade.
Before you can swap Pokémon with your friends, you'll have to make progress in the game to unlock the ability. The trading post is only located in Jubilife Village, and once you get there you'll still have to complete some quests to unlock the post.
Once you do, you can talk to Simona on the northwest side of the village, and tell her, "I want to trade Pokémon."
Simona will then ask you if you want to trade with "someone nearby" or "someone far away." If you're planning to trade locally (with someone in your immediate vicinity), then you can select "someone nearby." To trade with one of your friends through the internet, you'll have to select "someone far away." This will require a Nintendo Online subscription to work.
You and your friend will have to input the same code to open the trading screen, so be sure to select a code before you begin.
Unfortunately, there is not a way to trade with random trainers in Legends: Arceus, at this time. You can try to enter random numbers in the trade screen if you're looking to swap with someone new, though there's no guarantee there will be someone else using the same numbers at that time.
None of the Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus' evolve through trading.
In previous generations, there were certain Pokémon players could only evolve by trading — but again, Legends: Arceus is unlike many of its predecessors.
Instead, those Pokémon that would traditional evolve during a trade can now evolve using a Linking Cord, which can be bought for anywhere from 50 to 100 Merit Points. You'll have to run favors for other trainers to earn these points, so obtaining Linking Cords will require some grinding.