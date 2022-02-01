Mass Releasing Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus' is a Great Way to Farm Grit

The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus employs new and creative ways for trainers to interact with and gather data on Pokémon, unlike any of the games before it. Because of this, there are also quite a few new features in the game that players are unfamiliar with — like the pastures their Pokémon are now stored in.

How do you mass release the Pokémon in your pastures? Here's why you won't want to horde every one you capture in Legends: Arceus.