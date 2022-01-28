How to Unlock and Redeem Mystery Gifts in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Unfortunately, even if you pre-ordered your copy of Legends: Arceus, you'll have to make progress in the game before you can unlock any of your Mystery Gifts or other bonuses.

Players will have the ability to access the Mystery Gift code page once they complete the fifth main story mission. This shouldn't take too long — though if you're a player who likes to take their time and slowly catch Pokémon and complete side quests, it may take more than a couple of hours to get here.