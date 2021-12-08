Getting a Dragonair in ‘Pokémon GO’ Isn’t as Hard as You May Think

Any time a new Pokémon event debuts, you just know there's going to be something awesome awaiting. And the Dragonspiral Descent Collection challenge gives gamers access to a new monster: Druddigon, who looks like a combination of the Onyx Pokémon and Firebrand from Demon's Crest.

In order to get that new Pokémon, however, you'll need to complete a series of challenges, like capturing 10 different types of Pokémon before you can encounter him. So, how do you get Dragonair and his pals in Pokémon GO?