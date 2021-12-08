Getting a Dragonair in ‘Pokémon GO’ Isn’t as Hard as You May Think

Getting a Dragonair in ‘Pokémon GO’ Isn’t as Hard as You May ThinkBy Mustafa Gatollari
Any time a new Pokémon event debuts, you just know there's going to be something awesome awaiting. And the Dragonspiral Descent Collection challenge gives gamers access to a new monster: Druddigon, who looks like a combination of the Onyx Pokémon and Firebrand from Demon's Crest.
In order to get that new Pokémon, however, you'll need to complete a series of challenges, like capturing 10 different types of Pokémon before you can encounter him. So, how do you get Dragonair and his pals in Pokémon GO?
What Pokémon do I have to catch to get Druddigon?
We'll post additional details on how to capture the specific Pokémon on this list further down, but here's a quick and dirty rundown of what you need to catch first:
- Blitzle
- Darumaka
- Dragonair
- Dratini
- Mareep
- Seel
- Sneasel
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Vulpix
So, how do you get Dragonair and the other Pokémon on this list?
If you've been playing the game for a bit, then you know that most of the aforementioned Pokémon are relatively easy to come across via wild random encounters. However, two of the more elusive ones on the list are Dragonair and Vibrava.
Just like other Pokémon titles, Pokémon GO allow players to use lures in order to up their chances of encountering a specific monster, which also helps increase the chances of coming across a Dragonair or a Vibrava. You can put a lure on a Pokéstop, but you can also utilize incense to increase the likelihood of encountering these rarer monsters.
The name of the game in these situations is patience and persistence. Keep at it and just like most of your best Pokémon captures, you'll probably encounter one of these cute little guys when you least expect it.
It's also important to note that you just can't capture another Pokémon and evolve it for this challenge; you have to actually encounter Dragonair and Vibrava in the wild and catch them.
The other rare Pokémon on this list that you may have a bit of trouble catching is a Sneasel. But this little guy appears after you complete a Field Research task, like finishing a raid in under 60 seconds. What's great about the field raid is that the encounter is a guaranteed one, so you don't have to worry about walking around the map like you dropped your wallet in a football field.
The Dragonspiral Descent event will also see increased spawns for the following Pokémon:
- Blitzle
- Darumaka
- Deino
- Dragonair
- Dratini
- Mareep
- Seel
- Sneasel
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Vulpix
And if you're wondering what the Raid Pokémon for the event are:
- Cubchoo
- Deino
- Dragonite
- Druddigon
- Electabuzz
- Golett
- Lapras
- Litwick
- Magmar
- Tynamo
If you've been following Pokémon GO players online, a ton have already uploaded screengrabs of their shiny Druddigons... That's right, some have been lucky enough to capture the uber-rare new monster.
If you want to complete the event, you'll only have until Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. of your local time to complete all of the challenges and get that sweet Druddigon encounter. If you miss the cutoff, you'll also miss out on 1,000 XP and 3,000 Stardust.