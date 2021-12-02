Stardust Is an Essential Item in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
The mobile AR game Pokémon GO is one of the more unique games in the franchise's arsenal, as it brought to the table many new items and experiences for trainers to use on their journey.
Stardust is one of the new (and essential) items you'll find in the game — it's used for a variety of advancements, and you'll continuously need it as you play. Here's how to get stardust in Pokémon GO quickly and what you'll use it for.
What is Stardust?
For trainers in Pokémon GO, stardust is an essential item you'll want to have a stockpile of if you want to power up your Pokémon. Powering up your Pokémon will increase their CP (though it doesn't have any effect on the Pokémon's other values) and requires both stardust and candy to complete. If your Pokémon is level 40 or under, you'll need regular candy, but if your Pokémon is above level 40, you'll need XL candy.
Stardust is also essential if you plan to trade Pokémon with your friends. Any Pokémon that isn't registered in your Pokédex, is a shiny Pokémon, or is legendary will require more stardust.
This item is also necessary if you want to unlock the second charge attack of a Pokémon (though it can cost you up to 100,000 stardust to do so).
Lastly, you'll want stardust if you want to purify any Shadow Pokémon originally owned by Team GO Rocket.
Here's how to get stardust in 'Pokémon GO' quickly.
There are certain challenges that will require you to collect stardust — but you should be collecting the item anyway, especially if you're looking to power up your Pokémon or do any trading.
The most reliable way to get more stardust is to capture new Pokémon. Most Pokémon will reward you with either 100, 300, or 500 stardust upon being captured, though there are a select few who will offer more when you manage to get them.
You will also receive a bonus 1,800 stardust for the first Pokémon you capture every day, while capturing a new Pokémon every day for seven days in a row will grant you an extra 9,000 stardust. If the Pokémon you're capturing is weather-boosted, then you'll receive additional stardust when you capture it.
To increase the amount of stardust you receive at once, you'll want to acquire a star piece. This will grant you 50 percent more stardust in one go.
Other ways to receive stardust are by hatching eggs, competing in battles and raids, participating in community events and spotlight hours, and completing research tasks. The best way to earn more stardust is by playing the game because almost every task you complete has a chance of awarding you with the item.
The more you play the game, the more you'll find new ways to unlock more stardust — and with how many instances you'll need the item, you should grind to earn more and stockpile it.