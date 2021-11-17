'Pokémon Go' Celebrates the 'Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Release With an Event

The event is divided into two parts. In each part, different costumed Pokémon will appear, and different Sinnoh-specific Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. Part 1, "Brilliant Diamond," will feature Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing trainer Lucas's hat. You'll also be able to encounter Bunearys, Stunkys, and Kricketots more often.

Part 2, "Shining Pearl," will have the Sinnoh starters in trainer Dawn's hat, with Glameows and Slowpokes showing up.