Giovanni’s Back to Wreck Your Squad in ‘Pokémon GO’ — Here’s How to Beat Him

There are some video game bosses that have become infamous throughout time: Mike Tyson in Punch Out, Magma Fire Leo in Viewtiful Joe, and M. Bison and his annoying butt chin in Street Fighter 2. But these games all share something in common: There's a specific individual you're trying to beat to a bloody pulp.

And while Pokémon follows a similar premise, except you're performing acts of virtual dog fighting, the beatdowns are more of a flex against trainers, and Giovanni, with his always powerful Lugia, is the big bad in the Poké-verse who's back to wreak havoc in GO. So what's his legendary bird weak against?