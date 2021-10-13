Want to Get a Metal Coat in ‘Pokémon GO’? Good Luck

Pokémon games are known for their unforgiving and notorious grind factor. If you've ever tried to acquire a shiny pocket monster, for example, then you'll understand the struggle all too well.

Pokémon GO might be a "casual" game in that it was developed specifically for mobile platforms, but it retains that same level of brutal repetition in order for gamers to acquire some of the title's more esoteric goodies. Just take the metal coat in the game, for example — how does a person even go about getting one of those?