Battling and completing your Pokédex via Pokémon Go has been a way for tons of fans to prove they are the very best for years. The free app makes players real-life trainers and uses the world around them to do so. You can literally just walk down the street to show off your fighting skills. But sometimes, it's all too much.We can't win every single battle, and there are plenty of times when you'll need a Revive to help out a fainted Pokémon, but how do you get Revives in Pokémon Go? There are a few different ways to do so, and they can save you a lot of trouble when battles get tough.Here's how to get Revives in 'Pokémon Go.'Luckily, there are a few different ways to get Revives in Pokémon Go. You can get them through leveling up as a trainer, spinning the Photo Discs at Gyms or PokéStops, defeating Raid Bosses, completing research tasks, or opening gifts. But there's more than one type of Revive available to players.Actually, there are two types of Revives: regular ones and Max Revives. As we know, a Revive gives your Pokémon health after their HP has been knocked down to zero. It restores half of the max HP a fainted Pokémon has. But a Max Revive gives your Pokémon way more health. As the name states, they give give a fainted Pokémon all of its health back when it's used.When you're leveling up, you can only get certain Revives as rewards. According to the Pokémon Go Fandom, you can get Revives as you go from levels 5 to 29. Then, once you reach level 30 you begin getting Max Revives instead. \n\nPlus, the two look pretty different. Revives look like Plumbobs from The Sims while Max Revives look like star pieces or star fragments from Animal Crossing.Here's how to avoid having your Pokémon faint.Once your Pokémon faint, they're out of the fight for good until you revive them. But sometimes you just don't have Revives available and want to avoid the issue in the first place. Many people avoid fights they know they can't win. But if you like a challenge, there are different potions you can use to stay in the fight.Standard Potions are unlocked at level 5 and restore 20 HP. \n\nSuper Potions are unlocked at level 10 and restore 50 HP. \n\nHyper Potion are unlocked at level 15 and restore 200 HP. \n\nMax Potions are unlocked at level 25 and restore all of a Pokémon's HP.Keep in mind that a Pokémon can only have its HP restored until it's maxed out so if you use a Hyper Potion on one that is only missing 100 HP, only 100 HP will be restored. \n\nYou can get Potions the same way you get Revives. The more you level up, the more powerful the potion you get will be. But you can't use Potions on Pokémon that have fainted.