Downloading Mods for 'Sims 4' Is Actually Really Easy

Electronic Art's Sims 4 has been a longtime staple for gamers of all ages looking to either enjoy a peaceful evening or create some chaos. As of 2021, more than 33 million people play the life simulator game — a record high since it was released in 2014.

The game already has a variety of content and downloadable content (DLC) for players to create their own world, but mods can make the average Sims 4 playing session that much more exciting. Here's how to download mods for the title.