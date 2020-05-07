'The Sims' Is Still a Thing and It's Just as Involved as Ever

Remember the days when you could willingly dedicate several hours at a time to playing The Sims with interruptions only for bathroom breaks and snack refills? If you find yourself with self-quarantine-induced free time now, then you might want to check out The Sims FreePlay on the electronic device of your choice. If you already have it and you're knee-deep in the Secret Winter Wonderland quest, then you're probably trying to figure out where the pickaxe in The Sims FreePlay is right about now.