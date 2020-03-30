These Online Board Games Will Keep You Entertained While You Social Distance

By now, most of us are already tired of the feeling of isolation caused by social distancing thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But luckily for us, we live in the 21st century, where there are countless options to hang out with your friends remotely.

Services like Netflix Party allow you to continue your favorite shows with friends and there are a variety of drinking games you can play on Skype. Believe it or not, there are also ways to participate in virtual board games.