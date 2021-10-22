Celebrate Halloween in 'Pokémon Go' With the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

The second half of the Halloween 2021 event is officially underway in Pokémon Go with the start of the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge . The new challenge is part of the "Ghoulish Pals" event which celebrates the spooky season in style. This marks the new part of the "Halloween Mischief" event.

The first half, "Creepy Companions," began on Oct. 15. The event saw the debut of Galarian Slowking, and Psychic and Poison-type Pokémon like Misdreavus and Gastly appeared more frequently. Throughout both halves of the event, players can even capture "Halloween Mischief" versions of Pikachu and Piplup, where the Pokémon wear adorable hats to celebrate Halloween.

Ghoulish Pals began on Oct. 22 and will run until Halloween Day on Oct. 31.