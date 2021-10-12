If you hung out around a Gamestop, comic book store, or wherever nerds loved to gather growing up, then you're no stranger to the "fan theory."\n\nOf course, this phenomenon has grown to infestation-like levels in online gatherings and various communities. Heck, Disney has straight up turned these theoretical nerd conversations into full-blown animated series like Marvel's What If...The Pokémon fandom is no stranger to hypothetical fan proposals either. There are some Pokémaniacs who want to know if Nurse Joy is a Pokémon or not.Is Nurse Joy a Pokémon?Have you ever noticed that whenever you go to a new town or region in any of the Pokémon games (or in the cartoon), Nurse Joy is always waiting behind the counter of a Poké-Hospital, ready and willing to heal your little guys free of charge?\n\nOr if there's a matter that requires involvement from local authorities, that Officer Jenny is always on the case?It's impossible to think that these same folks simultaneously exist in every single town at the same time just waiting to appear before your Pokémon avatar and help you out.\n\nSo that must mean there are multiple Nurse Joys and Nurse Jennys, correct?\n\nNow depending on how much Pokémon you play, and if you watched the Detective Pikachu movie, then you'll know that these adorable monsters are used in various industries and for different vocations.If you've got a construction company, having a Machamp around and some Digletts is a good idea. Building a rock quarry? Why not have an Onyx? A cabaret about emotionally unstable mallards? Then Psyduck's your pocket monster.\n\nRedditor EXGShadow has offered up some pretty compelling evidence that Nurse Joy is actually a Pokémon.His post reads: "Nurse Joy is a Pokémon. There's multiple identical versions of her scattered around the world. There's a shiny form. There's an alolan form (and other regional forms, too). When they breed, the offspring is the same species as the mother. It's pretty obvious."\n\nEXG Shadow also uploaded several images to help drive his point home.So why do all of the Nurse Joys and Officer Jennys look the same?The Pokémon universe doesn't really go into the nitty-gritty of why that's the case, but there have been some outlets that have speculate "Joy" and presumably "Jenny" are surnames of these fixture characters.\n\nIt most likely boils down to a few things, the first being instant recognition.By keeping the same hairstyles, outfits, and voices of these characters across the different regions in the Pokéverse, the animation team can provide some consistency not only for viewers at home but for the production team behind these episodes.They can save a ton of money on hiring talent, and artists don't have to go and learn an entirely new character to draw. So, it could all boil down to a practical choice.\n\nThe Reddit post in question doesn't seem to take itself too seriously in "revealing" Nurse Joy is a Pokémon, but it is a pretty funny way to explain why every Nurse Joy (and Officer Jenny) looks and sounds exactly the same.But this really shouldn't come as such a shock to folks who enjoy watching cartoons. It's not like Doug Funnie was changing up his clothes every single episode, was he?