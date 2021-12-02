Defog Is Useful in 'Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' — Here's How to Use It

You'll be able to teach the move to any Pokémon that is able to perform it. Many Flying-types are able to learn Defog, so that might be a good place to start. After that, it's just a matter of choosing which move for them to forget and you'll have yourself a Pokémon partner primed for Defogging. To use it out of battle, simply access your "Hidden Moves" menu in your Pokétch and select it from the list. Then just sit back while your Pokémon clears the path and makes everything easier to traverse.