'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' Represents a Return to Form for the Storied Pokémon Series

For seasoned fans of the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond may serve as a refreshing return to form. The best way to put it is that this is not the Pokémon that the kids of today are playing. Instead, it's a tastefully redone and only slightly modified version of a Pokémon game that came out in 2006, geared as much towards the adults that played the games in their heyday as it is for children of today.