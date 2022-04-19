All of the leaders listed here can be battled more than once, so if you find yourself unprepared partway through the battle, take note of the Pokémon the leader is using and then come back more prepared. There is no penalty for rematching these leaders as many times as you need to so you can defeat them and capture the Shadow Pokémon they leave behind.

Cliff's first Pokémon is always Cubone, which can be countered easily with Grass, Ice, or Water-type moves.