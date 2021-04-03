Wondering How to Find Giovanni in 'Pokémon GO?' We've Got You Covered

Logo
As an avid Pokémon fan myself, sometimes I wonder if Team Rocket will ever be defeated. The perpetual villains of almost every Pokémon game inevitably turn up to try and battle the player senseless or steal their Pokémon. Team Rocket is no different in Pokémon GO, where a part of the game allows you to battle Team Rocket members and eventually face the leader Giovanni himself. 

Here's everything we know about how to find Giovanni in Pokémon GO

Here's how to find Giovanni in 'Pokémon GO.'

Every time you defeat a Team Rocket member in-game, they'll drop a Mysterious Component. Pick the Mysterious Component up, and keep going until you've collected six. After you have collected six of these, they will transform into a Rocket Radar. This item will let you track down Leader Hideouts in Pokémon GO

To find Giovanni, you'll need a little more than the Rocket Radar. First, you'll need to complete the Looming in the Shadows research lab tasks. It's important to note that you'll only be able to complete the Looming in the Shadows research after you've completed A Troubling Situation Special Research.

After completing this tab, you'll receive a new item: the Super Rocket Radar, which allows you to track Giovanni's location, not just regular Team Rocket grunts. 

You may come across many Team Rocket members disguised as Giovanni (in a format true to the traditional Pokémon games) but, you can swipe the Poké Stop to reveal members' true identities without even having to battle them. It's important to note that before you go looking for Giovanni, the ability to battle him is only available for Trainers Level 8 and up!

How do you defeat Giovanni in 'Pokémon GO?'

Just like the three other Team Rocket leaders in-game, Giovanni can use Protect Shields, which means that not only does he possess stronger Pokémon, but he will absorb two of your charged attacks. Giovanni always starts with Persian, but he might use one of three different Pokémon for his second choice, and his final Pokémon will be Suicune. 

His Persian is a Normal-type Pokémon that can use any of the following type moves: Normal, Dark, Fairy, and Rock. This means the Persian is best countered with Fighting-type moves. That being said, this will be the weakest of Giovanni's Pokémon, so try to use any super-strong moves sparingly. 

Giovanni's second Pokémon will be one of three: Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. Kangaskhan is a Normal-type like Persian, so Fighting-type moves against it will work well. Nidoking is a Poison/Ground-type Pokémon, so counter with Water or Psychic-type moves. And Garchomp could be a bit of a problem as a Dragon/Ground-type Pokémon, but an Ice-type Pokémon should clear that problem up nicely.

The final Pokémon Giovanni uses is Articuno, an Ice/Flying-type. Rock-type moves are super effective here, so don't be afraid to pack a punch! 

Upon defeating Giovanni, you could catch one of the legendary Flying-type Pokémon. The type varies depending on the month, but for April 2021, it's Shadow Articuno. Happy hunting! 

