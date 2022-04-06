Capture Latias in 'Pokémon GO' by Battling Giovanni

Team GO Rocket leader Giovanni is back in Pokémon GO, and this time he has some new Pokémon on his team that you'll have to take down.

As part of the Pokémon GO Season of Alola event, new Pokémon from that region are finally joining the game. Shadow Latias is the team leader's newest final challenger in battle, and if you want an opportunity to catch the Pokémon for yourself, you'll have to defeat it first.